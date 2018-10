The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Preston T. Sides 24, of Lexington and Mandi L. Arrington 29, of Mount Airy, issued Oct. 24

• Bradley H. Lowe 25, and Courtney E. Cobler 21, of Elkin, issued Oct. 24

• Rico V. Eads 33, and Breanna D. Easter 30, of Cana, Virginia, issued Oct. 23

• Roby L. O’Dell 29, and Traci K. Cheek 32, of Mount Airy, issued Oct. 22