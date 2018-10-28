In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Charles and Carma Corriher to Gary and Jean Kyttle, 3 acres and tract 2 portion of tract 4 PB 14 152 in Long hill, $460

• Jean and Gary Kyttle to Lenitta and Mark Murray, 10.026 acres PB 27 65, $300

• Dale King to Howard Hull, tract 1 4.345 acres and tract 2 1.000 acres in Stewarts Creek, $640

• John and Linda Marshall to Trenton and Stephanie Hutchens, 4.564 acres PB 35 101, $53

• Kristin and K C Bushonk to Matthew Slawter, 1.62 acres Dutchman’s Creek Development PB 4 133 in Elkin, $564

• Amanda and Justin Hamlin to John Bloodworth, 1.150 acres Eldridge Lane, $320

• Brandon Duke to Bobby Goad, 11.500 acres in Eldora, $65

• Sara and Joshua McMillen to Mark and Laura Neely, Lot 12 Saddle Brook Subdivision PB 14 48 in Dobson, $50

• Todd and Darlene Palmer to Daniel and Brenda Cahill, 0.5372 acre lots 41 and 45 as well as portion of lot 46 Block B PB 4 189, $250

• Connie Slate to Jewel Bondurant, 3 tracts in Mount Airy, $94

• Ricky and Rebecca Thomas to Surry Restorations LLC, 0.32 acres in Mount Airy, $30

• Vincenzo Mari to 13 Bones LLC, 2.096 acres Lot 3 Seal-Becker Bradley Subdivision Pb 14 104 in Mount Airy, $642

• Thomas and Sarah Crowson to Dylan Lawson, 5.686 acres PB 33 130 in Pilot Mountain, $70

• Robert Evans to Christopher Jackson, Lot 15 Section 1 Buckingham Estates 7 77 in Pilot Mountain, $267

• Deborah Wood to Eric and Shana Reinhardt, tract 1 0.819 acres and tract 2 0.177 acres in Elkin, $656

• Estate of Melba J Wright Hutchens to Dennis and Cheryl Gettings, 11 1/4 acres in Dobson Estate of Melba J Wright Hutchens file NO 16 E 414, $164

• Dennis and Patsy Norman to Timothy and Lisa Caudle, Lot 4 PB 12 4 in Rockford, $30

• Pine Ridge Classic Golf Course Inc. to John and Tina Cockerham, 35.173 acres PB 35 135 in Stewarts Creek, $453