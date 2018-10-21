The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Daniel R. Tuttle 24, and Laura B. Joyce 23, of Provo, Issued Oct. 18

• Jose F. Reyna Flores 23, and Daniella Garcia Garcia 19, of Laurel Fork, Issued Oct. 17

• Justin E. Sika 32, and Kelly I. Macdonald 28, of Atlanta, Issued Oct. 17

• James D. Bray 24, of Jonesville, and Kelsey D. Beamer 24, of Booneville, Issued Oct 17

• Carl E. Freeman 22, of Lowgap, and Victoria C. Crouse 21, of Mount Airy, Issued Oct.15

• Zackery D. Puckett 23, and Olivia A. Baskin 24, of Mount Airy, Issued Oct. 15

• Larry J. Childress 70, f Roaring River, and Gloria L. Trivette 70, of Jonesville, Issued Oct. 15

• Michael D. Guthrie 35, of Wilmington and Emily W. Hon, of State Road, Issued Oct. 15

• John L. Piascik 55, and Patricia L. Wright 55, of Eastlake, Issued Oct. 15

• Trevor G. Simmons 24, of Pilot Mountain and Madison M. White 24, of King, Issued Oct.12

• Grady L. Farmer 25, of Waynesville and Kaitlyn E. Bramlett 23, of Cape Coral, Issued Oct. 12

• Darrell R. Sutphin S.R. 60, and Candace J. Pate 57, of Lowgap, Issued Oct.12