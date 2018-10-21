In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Latifa Whitlock to Justin Horne, Lot 10 Salemwoods Development PB 6 185 in Mount Airy, $160

• Estate of Charles Henry Key to Gary Wagner, tract 1 1.32 acres and tract 2 10.338 acres tract 3 21,250 square feet and tract 4 4 acres in Bryan Township, $420

• Danny L. Key Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Kay Coats, 3.196 acres, $366

• Daniel and Shannon Johnson to William and Jessica Cooper, Lot 10 Section 2 Woodbridge Subdivision PB 14 56 in Mount Airy, $290

• Sydney Samet to Bray Properties LLC, 35/100 acres in Mount Airy, $210

• Walter and Christie Tate to Travis Barker, 4.3857 acres tract Number 6 Daniel’s Dell PB 14 121 in Westfield, $117

• Thomas and Jane Westra to Logan Baker, 1.643 acres PB 35 116, $260

• George and Shirli Carson to Joseph and Sherrie Skonczewski, 3.627 acres tract 1 PB 35 71 in Stewarts Creek, $224

• Mark and Leah Hauser to Wesley and Jordan Bowman, .424 acre Lots 33-36 section B L.P. Wrenn Subdivision PB 3 62 in Mount Airy, $564

• David and Tedi Johnson to George and Kristen Speight, 12.3716 acre Parcel 2 PB 28 136 in Eldora, $70

• William Kelley to Raynetta and James Buchholz, 9.93 acres in Shoals, $382

• Douglas Lackowski to David and Kathryn Key, 2 tracts in Longhill, $20

• Martin RE Holdings LLC to Shanta Wells, Lot 17 PB 3 144 in Mount Airy, $110

• SCH Capital LLC to Donald and Karen Platz, Lots 95-98 Block E W.O. Dodson Lands PB 3 113 in Mount Airy, $202

• Sarah and Jason Bowen to Alex Brewer, .94 acre PB 26 51 and 62, $244

• Patty Folger to Mary and Steve Weber, tract 1 .50 ac and tract 2, 0.50 acres in Dobson, $106

• Marilyn Thomas to Tyler and Michelle Hiatt, 6.97 acres tract 10 PB 13 148 in Shoals, $79

• Hilda Watson to Franklin and Tonya Golding, 2 tracts in Mount Airy, $216

• Richard and Melody Gifford to Felipe Hernandez, tract, $292

• Ruby and Doris Marsh to John Taggart, 0.390 acres in Westfield, $80

• Watson Investment Properties LLC to Marco Castro, 76/100 acres in Dobson, $150

• Leobardo Alvarez to Epigmenio Correa, 10.763 acre Marsh, $220

• Merle and Larry Andrews to Peggy Fulk, 9.76 acres Shoals, $90

• Nelson Filho to Donnie and Melissa Ogle, Lot 22 section 1 Woodbury Subdivision PB 11 108 in Mount Airy, $440

• Mary Bennett to Ruby Smith Condominium Deed Unit No. 8 A Pilot Echo Condominiums BK 1 102-106 in Pilot Mountain, $330

• Billy and Peggy Blevins to Parker’s Building Supply – US LBM LLC, 3.754 acres tract 1 and 2.174 acres tract 2 PB 16 53, $400

• Teresa Dawson to Kenneth and William Carter, 1 Acres in Mount Airy, $46

• Bonnie Hazen to Brianna Martin, Lots 11-16 Block B valley View Development PB 3 183 in Mount Airy, $300

• Barbara Hester to Chappell Construction and Coatings LLC, 1.153 acres in Elkin, $90

• Peggy and Wallace Wadlington to Paul Thomas, Renfro Lofts in Mount Airy, $284

• Jimmy and Phyllis Eads to Calvin and Dorothy Mooney, tract in Siloam, $343