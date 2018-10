The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Taylor A. Ward 27, and Anna G. William 22, of Mount Airy, Issued Oct. 11

• Travis S. Carpenter 33, and Charlene L. Hernandez-Solis 38, of Elkin, Issued Oct. 11

• Harold J. West 39, and Joni R. Davis 40, of Mount Airy, Issued Oct. 11

• Nathaniel T. Edwards 24, and Christian N. Bowman 25, of Pilot Mountain, Issued Oct. 11

• Bryan A. Loredo 19, of Houton, Texas, and Cindy Urquiza 24, of Mount Airy, Issued Oct. 10

• Nathan M. Holt 20, and Ashley L .Stanley 21, of Mount Airy, Issued Oct. 10

• Robert A. Coly 34, and Anna R. Johnson 33, of Boston, Issued Oct. 9

• Tyler N. Hunt 25, and Emily B. King 36, of Booneville, Issued Oct. 8

• Alexander R. Schumann 37, and Jessica Klatt 29, of Berlin, Issued Oct. 8

• Michael S. Shotwell 43, and Emily R. Swaim 39, of Elkin, Issued Oct. 5

• Mitchell L. Jenkins 32, of Elkin and Brittany R Cline 27, of Ararat, Issued Oct. 5

• Brandon M. Wood 29, and Nichole M. Smith 28, of Greensboro, Issued Oct. 5

• Paul J. Farmer 27, and Alexander N. Eldridge 32, of Mount Airy, Issued Oct. 5