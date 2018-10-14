In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• CMH Homes Inc. to Michael and Rhonda Fulk, Tract, $596

• Dawn Easter to Brandon Gammons, 2 Tracts in Mount Airy, $158

• Larry and Tesla Harden to Cheryl and Jennifer Talarico, Lot 27 White Pine Hills Subdivision PB 6 72 in Mount Airy, $205

• Kimberly Simpson to Agustin Luna, Tract PB 25 100 in Dobson, $110

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Jerry Walker, 0.75 acres in Pilot Mountain, $90

• Thomas and Annette Robertson to Danny and Sylvia Key, Unit No 3 Park Place Condominiums BK 1 8-11 in Elkin, $257

• The Estate of Mary Ethel S. barker to Christopher Burkhart, 1.23 acres, $60

• Robert Bateman to Terri Jessup, Unit 212 Lakeview Condominium Phase 2 BK 1 229-232 239-241 244 245 and 249, $220

• Keenia Bryant to Kevin Galloway, First Tract 1 acre and Second Tract 0.25 acres in Mount Airy, $170

• Jacqueline Combs to Rosa Demayorga, Lots 13-15 section B W.W. Harris Development PB 3 88 in Elkin, $153

• William and Cortlandt Freeman to Wayne Farms LLC, 5.016 acres PB 35 94 in Dobson, $251

• Helen and Larry Hinshaw to John and Bonnie Boles, Lot 5 Salem Woods Development PB 6 185 in Mount Airy, $185

• Granville and Rosetta Key, to Jerrie Parsley, 2.59 acres in Siloam, $200

• David McMillan to Renee and Jonathan Kirkman, 4.78 acres in Mount Airy, $280

• Eric and Shana Reinhardt to Ronald and Cindee Reuther, 0.510 acres 22,207 square feet in Elkin, $447

• Johnny and Geraldine Sawyers to Joseph and Marinda Seal, 18.361 acres, $100

• Robb Wenrick to Rufus Holt, Tract in Longhill, $16

• Harold and Barbara Atkins to Terry and Judith Park, 0.377 acres in Mount Airy, $260

• Earlyfalsom Properties Inc to Joey and Shannon Collins, Tract 1 2.00 acres PB 21 14 and Tract 2 0.14 acres in Siloam, $470

• John and Pattie Marion to Larry Francis, Tract in Elkin, $3