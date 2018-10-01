Submitted photos Taking part in a road cleanup event are, from left, Darla Hodges, Bethany Collins, Emily Owens, Melissa Russell and daughters Cameron and Leah, Brad Hodges and Glenda Gravitte. Not pictured is Amanda Fretwell, who also took part. - Submitted photos Darla Hodges points to all the garbage collected during the recent Adopt-A-Highway event. - Submitted photos Brad Hodges gazes out at the roadside, looking for more trash to pick up. -

A local dentist’s office pitched in to help beautify the community around its office on the northwest side of the city.

Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed Sept. 15-29 as Litter Sweep time in North Carolina and encouraged all North Carolinians to participate in the statewide roadside litter cleanup.

Litter Sweep provides an opportunity for state and local governments, civic groups, businesses, schools, churches, professional organizations, families and others to volunteer in keeping North Carolina clean and beautiful. After each cleanup, the DOT picks up the bags of litter and takes them to the local landfill.

The DOT’s Adopt-A-Highway was established in 1988 and has since had more than 120,000 participants.

The office of Dr. John Gravitte recently was awarded its own stretch of adopted roadway and held its inaugural litter cleanup over the weekend as part of the statewide effort.

“Our Adopt-a-Highways are Galax Trail (Westwood Park and North Pointe Business Plaza) and Westlake (NCSHP, DMV, Red Cross, Renfro, Insteel, Twelve Oaks Retirement Home, Shriners Center, etc.),” said Amanda Fretwell, marketing director.

“We are excited to help keep our community clean and beautiful while being part of this great initiative,” said Fretwell. The volunteers met at Dr. Gravitte’s office on North Pointe Boulevard around 7 a.m. Saturday got to work.

“These areas get a lot of traffic There was so much trash – it was really unbelievable,” Fretwell said later. She said the group collected 42 large bags and loose items that together weighed more than 3,000 pounds.

“With Mayberry Days this past weekend, Autumn Leaves very soon, and the amount of tourists we have visiting in, traveling through, enjoying the beauty of, et cetera, keeping trash off our roadways is so important,” she said. “And every single person can make a difference by doing their part.”

Taking part in a road cleanup event are, from left, Darla Hodges, Bethany Collins, Emily Owens, Melissa Russell and daughters Cameron and Leah, Brad Hodges and Glenda Gravitte. Not pictured is Amanda Fretwell, who also took part. Darla Hodges points to all the garbage collected during the recent Adopt-A-Highway event. Brad Hodges gazes out at the roadside, looking for more trash to pick up.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

