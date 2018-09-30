The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Kendal B. Bledsoe 24, of Dobson and Elizabeth A. Baker 26, of Advance, issued Sept. 27

• Nathaniel L. Blevins 22, and Samaria L. Bowman 22, of Siloam, issued Sept. 26

• Christopher D. Bowlen 56, and Angela M. Carver 51, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 26

• Darren R. Marshall 49, of Ararat and Tina L. Jarrett 48, of Pilot Mountain, issued Sept. 25

• David J. Childress 28, of Thurmond and Ashley K. St.John 30, of North Wilkesboro, issued Sept. 25

• Chad D. Russ 54, and Janice K. Shelby 49, of Las Vegas, Nevada, issued Sept. 24

• James D. Benge 30, of Mount Airy and Madeline J. Davis 27, of Pilot Mountain, issued Sept. 24

• Ethan T. Coe 24, of Dobson and Samantha J. Donathan 25, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 21