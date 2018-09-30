In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• J and T Properties of Surry County LLC to Laura De La Cruz, Lot 50 Section 4 Cedar Ridge Subdivision PB 11 111 in Mount Airy, $20

• Chad and Jeana Lewis to Tawanna Taylor, Lot 4 Block F Westwoood Development PB 6 28 in Mount Airy, $241

• Kara Martin to Ethan Simmons, Lots 11 and 12 Boxwood Estates Section 1 PB 7 83 in Mount Airy, $400

• Stanley Realty Inc. to Yin Li, 0.394 acre 17,148 square feet PB 32 192 in Dobson, $368

• Lavonda Kirkman to Leo’s Properties, 0.689 acres in Mount Airy, $164

• Jarrod and Andrea Nowlin to Ashley and Ricky Senter, Lot 91 Section 4 Greenfield Subdivision PB 8 73 in Mount Airy, $300

• First Tennessee Bank National Association to Lazy Layla LLC, 1.117 acres Lot 8 Forrest Drive West Subdivision PB 10 97, $880

• Michael and Hannah Johnson to Donald and Judy Clifton, Lot 46 Indian Springs Development PB 4 142 in Mount Airy, $304

• Tommy and Nellie McCann to Mark and Molly Baker, First Tract 15 acres and Second Tract 8 acres in Bryan Township, $270

• Edward and Shelley Radford to Tyler and Harlie Hurst, Lot 31 Pine Knolls Subdivision Revised PB 9 51 in Pilot Mountain, $244

• Jerry Utt to Jeffery Tickle, Lots 6-12 Block A Orchard Hills Subdivision PB 4 72 in Mount Airy, $202

• Chase Utter to Natural Capital Investment Fund Inc., 69.91 acres Old Lowgap Road, $240

• Edward Smith to Joseph and Laura Ewen, Lot 38 Stoney Ridge Acres Section 6 PB 11 166, $440

• Angela Pearman to Douglas Redden Real Estate Inc., 1 acre, $156

• JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to David Rowe, 2 Tracts Lots 1-3 16 and 17 Block A G.W. Shropshire Property PB 3 65, $186

• William and Janice Leininger to Carrie Mann, 1.98 acres in Dobson, $282

• Jerry and Sarah Stroud to Daniel and Leanne Reikowsky, 0.7 acres Lots 10-15 Block E Surry-Wilkes Subdivision PB 1 191 in Elkin, $456