The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Brain K. White 36, and Melissa D. Johnson 33, of Dobson, Issued Sept.20

• Thomas L. Gray 33, and Jacquelyn J. Larocque 29, of Elkin, Issued Sept.19

• Timothy W. Snow 38, and Kelly L. Edwards 31, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept.19

• Scott B. Mosley 41, and Vannah E. Jenkins 24, of Dobson, Issued Sept.19

• Garrett B. Draughn 26, and Anna L. Martin 24, of Mount Airy, Sept.19

• Jonathan B. Marshall 20, of Elkin and Mary K. Sprinkle 19, of Dobson, Issued Sept.19

• Jonathan D. Speer 25, of Rural Hall and Meghan C. Schmal 25, of Winston-Salem, Issued Sept.18

• Timothy J. Hiatt 36, and Leah A. Sinde 31, of Pilot Mountain, Issued Sept.18

• Brian E. Berry 29, and Brianna H. Ayers 20, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept.18

• Andy R. Tucker 31, and Heather D. Lawson 31, of Elkin, Issued Sept.17

• Jason A. Hodges 41, of Lowgap and Yevonne Lynell Hudson 35, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept 17

• Stephen A. Ross 75, of Supply and Linda D. Lineberry 71, of Elkin, Issued Sept.17

• Justin R. Lawson 29, and Christy L. Caudle 18, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept.17

• Austin K. Collins 24, and Brianna N. Howlett 22, of King, Issued Sept.14

• Cesar Juarez 27, and Laura Trejo 24, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept.14

• Jared C. Salts 25, and Autumn R. Fink 23, of Woodlawn, Issued Sept.14

• Michael E. Carter 58, of Mount Airy and Tina A. Holland 55, of Roanoke, Issued Sept.14

• Jerod M. Baker 26, and Alexis J. Wright 20, of Dobson, Issued Sept.14