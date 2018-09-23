Marriages

September 23, 2018

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Brain K. White 36, and Melissa D. Johnson 33, of Dobson, Issued Sept.20

• Thomas L. Gray 33, and Jacquelyn J. Larocque 29, of Elkin, Issued Sept.19

• Timothy W. Snow 38, and Kelly L. Edwards 31, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept.19

• Scott B. Mosley 41, and Vannah E. Jenkins 24, of Dobson, Issued Sept.19

• Garrett B. Draughn 26, and Anna L. Martin 24, of Mount Airy, Sept.19

• Jonathan B. Marshall 20, of Elkin and Mary K. Sprinkle 19, of Dobson, Issued Sept.19

• Jonathan D. Speer 25, of Rural Hall and Meghan C. Schmal 25, of Winston-Salem, Issued Sept.18

• Timothy J. Hiatt 36, and Leah A. Sinde 31, of Pilot Mountain, Issued Sept.18

Brian E. Berry 29, and Brianna H. Ayers 20, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept.18

Andy R. Tucker 31, and Heather D. Lawson 31, of Elkin, Issued Sept.17

Jason A. Hodges 41, of Lowgap and Yevonne Lynell Hudson 35, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept 17

Stephen A. Ross 75, of Supply and Linda D. Lineberry 71, of Elkin, Issued Sept.17

Justin R. Lawson 29, and Christy L. Caudle 18, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept.17

Austin K. Collins 24, and Brianna N. Howlett 22, of King, Issued Sept.14

Cesar Juarez 27, and Laura Trejo 24, of Mount Airy, Issued Sept.14

Jared C. Salts 25, and Autumn R. Fink 23, of Woodlawn, Issued Sept.14

Michael E. Carter 58, of Mount Airy and Tina A. Holland 55, of Roanoke, Issued Sept.14

Jerod M. Baker 26, and Alexis J. Wright 20, of Dobson, Issued Sept.14