In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Estate of Nora L. Smith to Monty and Mary Venable, tract in Mount Airy, $60

• Treva and Gerald Anthony to Clifton O’Neal, 27.2 acres in Mount Airy, $46

• Greystone Condos LLC to Bill Norman Construction Inc.; Condominium Deed and assignment of declarant’s rights multiple units, $216

• James and Susan Partin to Thach Van, tract 1 PB 30 37 in Elkin, $220

• Joshua and Jessica Shelton to Robin Faw, 2 tracts PB 6 141, $29

• Sheila Sparks to Wesley Money, 0.297 acres 12,936 square feet lots 23-25 and portion of Lot 26 section B W.W. Harris Subdivision PB 3 88 in Elkin, $156

• Felix Mitchell to William and Cynthia Cooke, 4.108 acres in Bryan Township, $22

• Patty Folger to Thomas and Ellen Johnson, 0.47 acres in Dobson, $105

• Monica Hazel to Joseph Phillips, tract 1 5 acres tract 2 7.99 acres and tract 3 in Mount Airy, $400

• James and Glenda Slate to Michael Simmons, Lot 1 Block F PB 7 18 in Mount Airy, $15

• Ackerwatson LLC to Elizabeth and Cameron Cawley, Lots 12-14 R J Galloway Lands PB 1 21 in Mount Airy,$299

• Apex Bank to Fredy Gonzalez, tracts in Eldora, $280

• John and Leah Baker to John and Leah Baker, tract 1 2.32 acres PB 35 104 and tract 2 21.33 acres PB 35 104, in Pilot Mountain, $186

• Paul and Brenda Inman to Robert and Brittany Jenkins, 0.3443 acres Lot 12 Section 2 The Farm Subdivision PB 8 8 in Stewarts Creek, $154

• Robin Mckinney to Jazmin Huerta, Lots 11-14 PB 1 106 in Mount Airy,$50

• RCMR LLC. to Jarvis Family Living Trust, Lot 5 R G Franklin Property Elkin, $267

• Self Help Ventures Fund to Andrew Balogh, tract, $99

• Estate of Alfred Creed to Garios Holding LLC, tract in Franklin Estate of Alfred Creed File No.18 E 413, $270

• Tena Newman to Haylee Church, 0.587 acres in Elkin, $260

• Granville Nunn to Katie Marsh, 2 tracts lot 19 0.252 acres and lot 20 Rock Bluff Park J A Jackson Estate PB 4 200 in Mount Airy, $123

• Billy and Jane Reynolds to James and Cindy Cale, 19.20 acres PB 35 112 in Bryan Township, $180

• Eldean and Brenda Smith to Jackie and Zana Stewart, .89 acres in Stewarts Creek, $240