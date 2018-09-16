The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Justin E. Collins 30, and Samantha C. Shelton 25, of Lowgap, issued Sept. 12

• Larry J. Ayers 61, of Ararat and Shelby W. Stanley 60, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 12

• Nathan P. Grundmann 32, and Carrie M. Harris 35, of Pinnacle, issued Sept. 12

• James C. Welch 22, and Sydney M. Starn 21, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 11

• Charles R. Gammons 22, and Sara D. Bottoms 22, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 11

• Kevin W. Poindexter 48, and Amy D. Snow 47, of Westfield, issued Sept. 10

• Alan M. Hudson 29, and Molly E. Lankford 26, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 10

• Thorne A. Stelle 21, of Madison and Cidney L. Hawks 19, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 10

• Tanner S. Riddle 25, of Mount Airy and Casey A. Dowling 24, of Tobaccoville, issued Sept. 10

• Jose M. Perez 34, and Elizabeth A. York 28, of Dobson, issued Sept. 7

• Rhett A. Schaller Sr. 57, and Teresa L. Martin 56, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 7

• Billy D. Bowman 49, and Melissa M. Johnson 44, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 7

• Austin A. Wolfman 30, and Victoria N. Hazelwood 28, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 7

• Logan B. Younger 24, and Taylor M. Badgett 22, of Mount Airy, issued Sept. 7

• Matthew J. Malloy 40, and Mindy C. Wall 37, of Orlando FL, issued Sept. 7