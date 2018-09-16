In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Walter Price to Laymon and Elizabeth Glass, Unit 23A Greystone Condominiums BK 251 and 342 PB 23 134 and 192, $15.

• Cathy Schmidt to Jessica Talbott, 1.1010 acre in Marsh, $90.

• Timothy and Rekenna Holt to CCLA Properties LLC, 26.084 square feet in Mount Airy, $500.

• The Holder Family Limited Partnership to Sean and Rebecca Tyrrell, Lot 41 McBride Development PB 7 41 in Mount Airy, $157.

• Ronald and Dianna White to Roy and Sharon Nunn, tract 1 70 acres and tract 2 0.190 acre in Westfield, $600.

• Mike Cartledge to Austin and Olivia Hicks, tract 1 3.000 acres PB 20 131 and tract 2 10.526 acres PB 28 194 in Westfield, $678.

• Robin and David Draughn to John Beaver, tract in Mount Airy, $29.

• Austin and Olivia Hicks to Jose Juarez, tract in Mount Airy, $160.

• Matthew and Mary Kiger to Amy and Armando Torres, Lot 8 Mill Creek Subdivision PB12 17 in Dobson, $316.

• Lore Lettau to Vicky and John Kuhlman, 2.06 acres in Rockford, $310.

• Landon Mitchell to Brian and Whitney Smith, Lot 10 Saddle Brook Subdivision PB 14 48 in Dobson, $462.

• Peggy and Billy Murray to Davis Broters Farms, 2.85 acres in Dobson, $40.

• Charles and Margaret Reagan to Timothy and Elizabeth Lockett, 2 tracts in Rockford, $550.

• Melvin and Yvette Scales to Joseph and Lauren Martin, 2.08 acres, $320.

• Rhonda Carter to Randy and Kimberly Tucker, 1.103 acres, $140.

• Alvin and Melody Hayes to Pet LLC, 0.369 acre lots 11-13 Block A Hickerson Heights PB 3 115 in Elkin, $250.

• Edward and Jeannette Smith to Danny and Annete Rogers, 3 tracts in Mount Airy, $192.