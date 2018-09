The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Joshua S. Poindexter 37, and Taylor L. Beck 26, of Dobson, issued Sept. 5

• Kevin L. Stevens 40, of Mount Airy, and Jacqueline G. Roten 30, of North Wilkesboro, issued Sept. 5

• David C. Piner 28, and Briana V. Cayer 25, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.31

• Matthew H. Folger 29, and Kasey M. Mchargue 25, of Dobson, issued Aug.31