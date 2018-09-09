In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• 20/20 Properties LLC to Michael Smith, Lots 10-13 Pine Ridge Development PB 7 114 in Elkin, $60

• Molly Whitaker to Jack and Vickie George, 4.561 acres, $47

• Estate of Rebecca Trimble Wampler to Christian Diaz, Lots 14 and 15 Block C Westwood Development PB 6 28 in Mount Airy, $46

• Dale and Melissa Golding to Challie Minton, 20.495 acres tract 2 PB 29 8 in Franklin, $164

• Ellis Lantz to Key haven Corp; Unit No. 101 Chandlr Hill Condominium PB 1 265-269 Mount Airy Carport E, $229

• Julia and Alan Nelson to Vaughn and Haley Miller, 0.555 acre lot 59 Riverside acres PB 6 75 in Mount Airy, $436

• Tamy and Timothy Stacks to Challie Minton, 20.495 acres tract 1 PB 29 8 in Franklin, $500

• Matthew and Kini Brindle to Samuel and Lisa Josey, 10.61 acres tract 5 PB 13 98 in Eldora, $100

• Gayle Vaughn to Matthew Estler, 3 tracts, $313

• Greystone Condos LLC to Mary Southerland, Unit No. 25A and 25B Greystone Condominiums BK 1 342, $40

• Joseph and Melissa Phillips to James Walter Johnson Revocable Trust, 54-1/2 acres in Stewarts Creek, $360