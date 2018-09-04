Third city resident dies from crash injuries

WINSTON-SALEM — A third Mount Airy resident has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Aug. 28 crash in Winston-Salem, according to police there.

Florence Elizabeth Boothe, 74, of Marvin Lane in Mount Airy, died Saturday, according to authorities. She had been hospitalized since the Aug. 28 collision, suffering with what police had called “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Two other Mount Airy residents, Eddie Dean Akers, 64, and Pamela June Jenkins Akers, 59, both residents of Hendricks Circle, were killed in the crash, dying at the scene of the accident, according to police.

The Nissan collided with a 2016 Ford Van driven by Gabriel Lopez-Cruz, 32, of West Meadow Drive, Winston-Salem. Lopez-Cruz was treated for what authorities called minor injuries. There were no other people in either vehicle.

Boothe was the driver of a 2013 Nissan SUV that police said was headed north on University and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto the ramp for U.S. 52 north.

The Ford was traveling south when, “for unknown reasons at this time, the Nissan SUV turned in front of the Ford van,” the police report stated. “The Ford van collided into the passenger side of the Nissan SUV.”

The police said no charges have been filed, but that the case is still being investigated. They said no more details would be released until the conclusion of that probe, and asked that anyone with information regarding the wreck call the police department at 336-773-7700.

This was the 16th traffic fatality in Winston-Salem this year, according to the police.