SCC plans gardening workshops in Pilot

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Community College is offering two upcoming Monday garden workshops at The Pilot Center here at 612 E. Main St. as a part of the center’s ongoing horticulture series.

“Fall Vegetable Guild: Carrots, Spinach, and Collards, Oh My!” will be held Sept. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. Carrots, spinach, collards and all the vegetables that can grow throughout the fall months will be discussed in this class. Students will learn how to care for these plants — even during the first light frost.

“Seeding and Direct Planting for Fall and Spring Harvesting” will be held Sept. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. This class covers planting seedlings and direct seeding of onions and other vegetables to harvest in early spring, including all the care these plants will need for the coming winter.

Advance registration and payment of $10 are required for each workshop. The class may be available free through Surry Skill-UP; call to apply. For more information, call 336-386-3618. To follow the horticulture program on Facebook and Instagram, follow @surryhorticulture.