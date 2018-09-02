The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• David A. Karl 29, and Adleigh J. May 28, of Jersey City, issued Aug. 30

• Robert G. Hodges 72, of State Road, and Emma F. Brooks 77, of Dobson, issued Aug. 29

• Ralph J. Gwyn 81, of Mount Airy, and Barbara J. Hicks 83, of Ararat, Aug. 28

• Ellick M. Johnson 30, of Mount Airy, and Carrie P. Phillips 26, of Woodlawn, issued Aug. 28

• Ralph A. Thompson 43, and Sherri G. Keck 45, of Lowgap, issued Aug. 28

• Trevor B. Bridges 24, and Rachel L. Brintle 24, of Mount Airy, issued Aug. 27

• John E. Lane 40, and Emily S. Farmer 43, of King, issued Aug. 27

• Anthony D. Watson 24, and Paige E. Shumate 23, of Galax, issued Aug. 27