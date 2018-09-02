In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Fayyaz and Shukeria Khan to Deborah York, 2 tracts in Mount Airy, $21

• The Rodney Alan Brintle Revocable Living Trust to Guillermo and Angelica Guevara, 3 tracts in Dobson Irzene I. Brintle Estate 00 E 552, $462

• William and Elizabeth Burdette to Mark Tate, 1 acre, $165

• Heirs of Ralph Dwayne Byrd to Brenda and Kelly Wood, 1.968 acres Bryan Estate of Ralph Dwayne Byrd File 14-E 521, $75

• Barbara and Dennis Coe to Richard and Amanda Vanmeter, 41.25 acres, $306

• Ned and Claudia Eldridge to Mary Caldararo, 1.663 acres in Elkin, $219

• Freddie and Penelope Harrison to Maria Olascoaga, Lots 45-47 in Dobson, $89

• James and Beverly King to Danny King, 10.88 acres in Stewarts Creek, $130

• Eva Martin to Skull Camp Fire and Rescue Inc, 2.425 acres in Stewarts Creek, $51

• Imogene Melton to Deanna Owens, 2.639 acres South Westfield, $122

• Maggie Nicholson to Joyce and Gary Gugger, Lot 8 Section 3 Knollwood Subdivision PB 11 172 in Stewarts Creek, $204

• Joseph and Zahalia Partin to Fred Eidson, 3 tracts, $192

• Barbara Sturgill to Harris Phil, 1.473 acres in Bryan Township, $250

• John and Cynthia Williams to Rodney Hardy, tract in Elkin, $210

• Louise Taylor to The Taggett Family Revocable Trust, Portion of Lot 12 R.J. Calloway Land PB 1 170 in Mount Airy, $116

• Chilton Ventures LLC to Morris and Denise Moore, 73.304 acres PB 35 80 Siloam, $470

• Charles Cook to Jimmy Boyles, 24.745.4 square feet unit A colonial Condos BK 1 3 in Pilot Mountain, $130

• Estate of Al Smith Moore to Stephen Riggleman, 1.879 acres 81,861 square feet PB 29 12 in Rockford, $32

• Dicie George to Timothy Cook, tract 1 1.2 acres and tract 2 1.63 acres Harris Avenue in Elkin, $2

• Michael and Patricia Grider to Strickland Brothers LLC, 1.392 acres, $1,000

• Carol Miller to Brian and Kristin Mann, Lots 60-63 Block C Orchard Hills Subdivision in Mount Airy, $136

• Margaret Layman to Mitchell and Brittany Hardy, Lot 1 Country Manor Estates PB 13 76 in Mount Airy, $805

• Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc to Christene Mason, Lot 1 Oakview Subdivision PB 14 8, $10

• Chilton Ventures to Michael and Robin Gammons, tract in Siloam, $3

• Jerrett and Jenee Cox to Jonah Buelin, tract in Eldora, $310

• Hal and Betty Fulk to Blaine Montgomery, Lots 36-39 Block C Orchard Hills Subdivision PB 4 72 in Mount Airy, $130

• Michael and Rebecca Henderson to Ronald Borger, 10.02 acres in Pilot Mountain, $50

• Blaine Montgomery to Danny and Angela Golding, tract in Mount Airy, $84

• Try Again LLC to Dorothy and James Hurley, 95.365 acres New Parcel 1 PB 33 131 in Elkin, $780

• Olivia and Leon Hooker to James and Tracy Polk, 77.416 acres PB 35 87, $460

• Derek and Wendy Carter to Michael and Debra Williams, tract in Elkin, $118

• Cesar Castillo to Leobardo Alvarez, 10,763 acres in Marsh, $220

• Steven and Keitha Draughn to Jose and Sandra, tract 1 and tract 2 Three acres in Dobson, $80

• Michael and Lisa Johnson to Rose Nicolaides, 4.929 acres tract 1 PB 35 19 in Stewarts Creek, $318

• Dana Pardue to Walter and Kathleen Schoenborn, Unit No.7b Dearon Village III Condominiums PB 137-138, $360

• Gary York to Wetzel and Jamie Paris, 1.38 acres PB 33 114 in Mount Airy, $240

• Jose Juarez to JJ Nan LLC, tracts in Marsh, $600

• K and L Real Estate Investments LLC to Cody Harris, tract 2 PB 27 131 in Mount Airy, $114

• Charlie and Wanda Kirby to Gary and Joanne Moore, 0.6893 acres 30,026 square feet in Eldora, $60