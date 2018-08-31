Lady Hounds move to 2-0 in WPAC

WALKERTOWN — North Surry’s volleyball team passed with flying colors in its final tune-up before what might be the most important match in the early part of the season.

The Lady Greyhounds improved to 2-0 in conference play with a sweep of Walkertown on Thursday evening, putting the team in first place all alone in the Western Piedmont 2A going into an important showdown with long-time rival Forbush on Tuesday of next week.

The Lady Falcons (6-2, 1-0 WPAC) have been North Surry’s main challenger in conference action for the past few seasons, and have only lost to 3A powerhouses West Rowan and North Iredell this season.

However, the Lady Hounds have been challenged before and still have not lost a WPAC match in several years. Walkertown (3-5, 0-2) was certainly not going to be the first, falling 25-18, 25-7, 25-22. The win came just a day after North Surry had hosted 4A West Forsyth and lost a barnburner in five sets, with the final set requiring two extra points to win.

Against Walkertown, North was dominant, racking up a hitting percentage of about .350 in the first two sets and then clearing the bench for set three, in which the Lady Hounds committed 11 attack errors but still did enough well to prevail. Every player on the team played in at least two of the three sets.

Camille Cartwright led the team with seven kills, followed by Natalie Eaton and Evann Shelnutt with six each. Cartwright also led the team with 10 kills and four aces. Delaney Fulk set for the whole match and had 27 assists.

The match with West Forsyth was considerably more of a challenge, and North Surry head coach Shane Slate used a seven-player rotation for most of it. The Lady Hounds led 2-1 in sets at one point, but the Titans came back and won 19-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 17-15.

Cartwright led the team with 11 kills, followed by Eaton with 10, Evann Shelnutt with nine and Hannah Moxley with seven. However, the team’s attack efficiency wasn’t good, at .059 for the match. North hit at a .194 clip in the first set but was less effective after that. The Lady Hounds did have 87 digs as a team, led by Shelnutt with 20. Cartwright and Michaela Stone had 18 each, Fulk 12 and Moxley 11. Fulk had 34 assists.

The Lady Hounds will be at home against Forbush on Tuesday.