Posted on by

Five generations together


Pictured are, center, the late Betty Jean Smith holding her great-great-granddaughter Josie-Lynn Brantley, and, from left, her great-granddaughter, Lauren Jenkins Brantley; her granddaughter Kimberly Beck Jenkins; and daughter, Ginger Smith Beck. Mrs. Smith passed away on July 9 at the age of 84.


Five generations of one family recently came together for a family picture, just a few weeks before the passing of one of the family members.

Great-great grandmother the late Betty Jean Smith, along with her great-great-granddaughter Josie-Lynn Brantley were the centerpiece of the gathering. The photo also included Betty Jean Smith’s daughter, Ginger Smith Beck; her granddaughter, Kimberly Beck Jenkins, and her great-granddaughter, Lauren Jenkins Brantley.

Pictured are, center, the late Betty Jean Smith holding her great-great-granddaughter Josie-Lynn Brantley, and, from left, her great-granddaughter, Lauren Jenkins Brantley; her granddaughter Kimberly Beck Jenkins; and daughter, Ginger Smith Beck. Mrs. Smith passed away on July 9 at the age of 84.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_5-Gen-Photo.jpegPictured are, center, the late Betty Jean Smith holding her great-great-granddaughter Josie-Lynn Brantley, and, from left, her great-granddaughter, Lauren Jenkins Brantley; her granddaughter Kimberly Beck Jenkins; and daughter, Ginger Smith Beck. Mrs. Smith passed away on July 9 at the age of 84.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:02 am |    

Brinkley presses for codes enforcement action

Brinkley presses for codes enforcement action
9:42 am |    

Bags taking bite out of hunger

Bags taking bite out of hunger
8:51 pm |    

City schools hold annual convocation

City schools hold annual convocation
comments powered by Disqus