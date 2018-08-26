Five generations together

Five generations of one family recently came together for a family picture, just a few weeks before the passing of one of the family members.

Great-great grandmother the late Betty Jean Smith, along with her great-great-granddaughter Josie-Lynn Brantley were the centerpiece of the gathering. The photo also included Betty Jean Smith’s daughter, Ginger Smith Beck; her granddaughter, Kimberly Beck Jenkins, and her great-granddaughter, Lauren Jenkins Brantley.