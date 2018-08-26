The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Chase A. Warden 18, of Delbarton and Brookelyn J. Akers 17, of Matewan, issued Aug.24

• Seth A. Byrd 34, and Misha R. Manuchehri 30, of Stillwater, issued Aug.24

• Rex N. Edwards 41, and Becky M. Linkous 42, of Dugspur, issued Aug.23

• Nathan D. Cochran 21, and Tiffany C. Faw 19, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.23

• Ryan M. Shelkin 22, and Katrina L. Fader 21, of Galax, issued Aug.23

• Lamech W. Trexler 28, of State Road and Erica D. Minton 24, Wilkesboro, issued Aug.23

• Terry L. Bramlett 44, and Shasta N. Franklin 27, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.23

• Bryson W. Swink 26, and Jami M. Jones 19, of Clemmons, issued Aug.22

• Timothy E. Parker 48, and Aysia L. Edwards 20, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.21

• William T. Childress 29, and Katilyn A. McCraw 20, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.21

• Danny L. Thornton 43, and Denise M. Pegram 45, of Brooklet, issued Aug.21

• Margaret A. Conner 36, and Candida Brooks 43, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.17

• John K. Chinault 55, and Vanessa J. Wade 43, of Pulaski, issued Aug.17

• Daniel B. Hoover 25, of Pinnacle and Christy N. Spencer 26, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.17

• Austin R. Walls 24, and Ashley M. Carr 24, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.17

• Brandon M. Jones 30, and Elizabeth R. Hawks 26, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.17