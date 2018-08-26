In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Howard Thompson to Gary and Melanie Carpenter, 0.342 acres in Bryan Township, $6

• Nationstar Hecm Aquisition Trust 2017-1 Wilmington Savings Fund to Mia Vacanti, .8190 acres in Rockford, $110

• Cynthia Reid Walkters Personal Trust to Dale and Misty Braithwaite, 1.820 acres tract 1 and tract 2 PB 35 70 in Pilot Mountain, $81

• Doris and John Pratt to Daniel Walker, one acre, $180

• Crystal and Timothy Black to Carter and Debra Wolford, 15.329 acres tracts 20 and 21 Etta Johnson Estate PB 14 51 and PB 35 81 Eldora, $668

• Taylor and Sommer Coalson to Ryan Atkins, two tracts in Mount Airy, $76

• Chad and Kimberly Gough to Matthew Gough, 1.68 acres in Stewarts Creek, $205

• Jerry and Sandi Nowlin to David and Annette Jones, Lot 1 W.B. McCormick Subdivision PB 6 194 in Mount Airy, $2

• Shearon Properties LLC to Courtney Pugh, 13,972 Square Feet Lots 40-43 Section A. Alice Mchargue and Roy Collins Subdivision PB 3 132 in Elkin, $159

• Hazel and Robert Cummings to Aaron and Leslie Edmonds, Tract 1 4.405 acres and Tract 2 26.39 acres Marsh, $300

• Howard Easter to Dominique and Makeva Young, Lot 35 Section 3 and 4 Mcbride Heights PB 7 41 in Mount Airy, $159

• William and Dorothy Richardson to Celso Mayorga, 2 Tracts in Franklin, $40

• Joshua Sawyers to Imogene Speas, 1.22 acres in Rockford, $32

• Bradley Weeks to Aaron and Leslie Edmonds, 10.999 acres in Marsh, $100

• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 1359/866 Substitute Trustees Deed Rerecorded 1634 760 0.75 acres, $92