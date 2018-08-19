The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Zachary W. Goins 20, of Pilot Mountain, and Mazie A. Nunn 20, of Westfield, issued Aug. 16

• Johnathan H. Houk 52, and Sherry D. Luper 53, of Galax, issued Aug.15

• Joshua D. Wood 33, and Charlotte S. King 32, of Lewisville, issued Aug.15

• Bradley E. Hunt 31, and Samantha L. Craigo 28, Pinnacle, issued Aug.10

• Keith B. Moser 29, and Katie L. Dockery 29, of Mount Airy, issued Aug. 10

• Charles B. Marion 22, of Dobson, and Haley M. Holland 21, of Pinnacle, issued Aug.10

• Misael Reyes Seda 23, and Ciarelis Torres Figueroa 23, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.10

• Cody R. Ring 22, and Zoe G. Eubanks 21, of Dobson, issued Aug.10

• Jacob E. Neely 21, and Morgan E. Warf 22, of Cincinnati, issued Aug.10