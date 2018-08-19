In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Gayle Busque to Willowbrook Carp Lake, LLC, 5 tracts in Elkin, $450

• Brenda and Joseph Dilley to Donna Smith, 2.899 acre lot 16 Stone Creek Subdivision-Revision PB 11 135 in Stewarts Creek, $145

• Michael Sangiacomo to John Stevens, tract A tracts 1 24 and 25 tract B Lots 13-17 Halo Mountain Section 1 PB 4 49 in Mount Airy, $440

• Estate of David Terrell Haynes to Landon Mitchell, 13.42 acres PB 35 91 Dobson Estate of David Terrell Haynes File 17 E 637, $96

• McCormick Family of NC LLC to Lindsay and Sara Tucker, 1.051 acres PB 35 74 in Dobson, $182

• Daniel Messer to Terry and Kristie Hall, Lot 7 Reeves Wood Development PB 7 43 in Mount Airy, $150

• Terry and Linda Riggs to Travis and Amanda Holt, 17.32 acres in Dobson, $60

• Frances Weller to Joshua and Rebecca Powell, Lots 46 and 47 PB 4 69 in Pilot Mountain, $550

• 214 east Main Street LLC to Andrew and Erin Johnson, tract in Elkin, $280

• Riddle-Thomas, Incorporated to Charles R. Smith, LLC, tract in Eldora, $980

• Sam J. Brookshire Family Trust to Kimberly Parks, tract in Elkin, $130

• Chappell Construction and Coatings LLC to LL George LLC, tract in Elkin, $485

• Gail and Ralph Key to Ethan and Sarah Moore, 8.052 acres tract 4 PB 34 69 Long Hill, $122

• Marshall Brothers Construction Inc. to Megan Sechrist, tracts in Eldora, $425

• John McDaniel to Ronnie Holyfield, tract in Eldora, $12

• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Saw Saw, LLC, Lots 21-23 Fisher River Peaks Estates PB 7 66 Stewarts Creek, $96

• Kinetic Properties LLC, to Surry Arts Council, 3.554 square feet in Mount Airy, $285

• Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC to Chad and Kimberly Gough, tract in Mount Airy, $82

• Maureen Postle to James and Kathryn Parks, tract PB 1 204, $345

• Randall and Pamela Wall to Merle and Emily Grogan, Unit 220 Boyles Street Villas PB 34 106 in Pilot Mountain, $324