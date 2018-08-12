Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Joesph Michael Baxley, age 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 3 driving while impaired;

• William Shane East, 34, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired level 2 and driving while license revoked;

• John Junior Woods IV, 41, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony speed to elude arrest;

• Marshall Nelson Sheets, 54, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for worthless check.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Troy Lee Hodges Jr., a white male, 58, who is wanted on charges of breaking/entering a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and second-degree trespass;

• Jose Henry Avila, a white male, 34, who is wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury;

• Jamie Charles Hawks, a white male, 38, who is wanted on charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III and IV controlled substances;

• Haley Shyanne Chatman, a white female, 19, who is wanted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and failing to appear for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place used for keeping a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.