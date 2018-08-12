Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Zachary E. Fish 30, and Stephanie M. Olivarez 30, of Pilot Mountain, issued Aug.9

• Santiago Gomez Ventura 37, and Angelica Martinez 35, of Dobson, issued Aug.8

• John P. Garvey 54, and Michelle D. Zipprich 45, of Galax, issued Aug 8

• Thomas M. Johnson 29, of Pinnacle and Ashley M. Goad 30, of Ararat, issued Aug.8

• Colby N. Jones 25, of Thurmond and Rachel M. Eidson 25, of Elkin, issued Aug.7

• James R. Whanger 29, of Roncevere and Natasha A. Suarez 19, of Elkin, issued Aug.7

• Austin N. Childress 21, of Mount Airy and Brooklyn G. Crotts 19, of Cana, issued Aug.6

• Justin R. Long 28, and Victoria L. Dockery 30, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.6

• Wesley M. Overby 21, and Cristi L. Mabe 21, of Tobaccoville, issued Aug.3

• Joseph C. Ravit 44, and Joan M. Hargrave 47, of Mount Airy, issued Aug.3

• Christopher B. Norman 41, of Mount Airy, and Marsha R. Brooks 38, of Hamptonville, issued Aug.3

• David P. York III 31, of Elkin and Ashley N. Hudson 28, of Wadesboro, issued Aug.3

• Michael A. Spencer 47, and Becky L. Jones 20, of Lowgap, issued Aug.3