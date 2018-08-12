In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Charles Crouse to John Hamby, 4.12 acres in Bryan Township, $180

• Millard and Patsy Eakes to Timothy and Sharon Maready, 2 acres in Eldora, $20

• Bobbie and Randall Furches to Caleb Johnson, 0.333 acres, $148

• Wallace and Anita Hairston to Bernard Dembowski, 0.2 acres, $86

• Bradley and Samantha Hull to Roy and Deena Senter, 28.45 acres in Stewarts Creek, $180

• David and Susan Niten to Ariadna Andrade, Lot 13 Wedgewood Subdivision PB 9 124 in Mount Airy, $255

• Shaun and Jane Peet to Carolyn S. Shore Revocable Trust, 11.48 acres in Marsh, $440

• Dennis and Robin Angel to Highland Park Baptist Church, 0.425 acres PB 16 139 in Mount Airy, $110

• Sandra and Jefferson Beamer to Marisol Cerrillo, tract in Mount Airy, $87

• John and Olivia Isley, to Miguel Cruz-Gonzalez, tract, $390

• Jerry and Carolun Martin to Gary and Melissa Storms, 0.778 acres tract 1 PB 35 73 in Mount Airy, $54

• Lisa Yates to Dwayne and Karen Carter, Unit No 30B Condominium Greystone Condos, LLC Declarant BK 1 251 298 327 and PB 23 134 192 in Mount Airy, $370

• Stewart Arrington to Teresa Moser, Lot 1 Z T Smith Property in Mount Airy, $216

• Vladmir and Zuzana Banas to De and Susan Miller, 2 tracts Lot 16 Section E Cross Creek Country Club Inc PB 9 32 and 33 in Mount Airy, $530

• Michael and Janice Beasley to Bill Norman Construction Inc, Unit 16B Greystone Condominium BK 1 251 342 and 380-382 PB 23 134 and 192 in Mount Airy, $15

• Kirby and Better Wood to Kha Nguyen, Portion of Lots 1-4 Block B Rawley Heights PB 1 7 and 84 in Mount Airy, $110

• Sharon Holder to Lee Martin, 30.29 acres in Stewarts Creek, $255