Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Austin L. Davis 20, and Hannah R. Brown 19, of Lowgap, issued, Aug. 1

• Isaiah S. Johnson 23, of Pilot Mountain, and Wendy A. Kinzer 33, of King, issued July 30

• Gregory W. Mackey 27, and Madison M. Spagnoletti 25, of Roanoke, issued July 27

•Nathan D. Sawyer 32, ad Brandy D. Quesinberry 31, of Mount Airy, issued July 26