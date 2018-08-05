In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Jacob and Martha Cave to Robert and Angela Tate, 0.573 acres in Dobson, $240

• Robert and Anita Mastin to Christian and Holly Watson, Lots Nos. 26 and 27 E.L. Byrd Subdivision PB 4 177 in Elkin, $330

• Randall and Sandra McCuiston to Billy Moore, 0.497 acres in Mount Airy, $280

• Pauline Pardue to Amy Casper, tracts PB 1 38, $203

• Donald Zellmer to Brenton and Ashley Hamby, 10.057 acres in Eldora, $730

• Susan Arnold to Michael and Hannah Johnson, Lot 46 Indian Springs Development PB 4 142 in Mount Airy, $270

• Monica Bacon to Billie Reynolds, 0.935 acres in Rockford, $210

• Estate of Joyce Flinchum Frye to Bobby and Janice Sanders, Lot 6 Springfield Development Longhill Estate of Joyce Flinchum Frye, $202

• Bradley and Michelle Bright to Colleen Jay, 4.951 acres tract 2 PB 21 110, $962

• Edward and Melora Campbell to Andy and Tiffany Spicer, Lot 141 Mountain Park in Bryan Township, $280

• Estate of Thelma J. Perrell to Lisa and Terry Dickinson, tract 1 PB 35 8 estate of Thelma J. Perrell File 16 E 503, $404

• Randy and April Porterfield to Linda Little, .464 acres in Rockford, $ 200

• Norma Layell to Chad Lewis, Lot 8 Grady Cooper and Grady Cooper Jr. Development PB 6 16 in Dobson, $240

• Samuel and Linda Marion to Colleen Jay, 4.951 acres tract 1 PB 21 110 in Shoals, $90

• Phyllis Spade to Sink Family Limited Partnership, tract in Mount Airy, $400

• Marian Nichols to Shirley Putnam, Unit No. D2 Salem Condominiums BK 1 28-31 in Mount Airy, $225

• Richard and Judy Sowers to Teramore Development LLC, 1.505 acres Lot 1 PB 35 72 in Mount Airy, $700

• Louise Wall to Keith and Julia Cummings, 13.106 acres in Eldora, $48

• Robert L. Kirk Jr. Trust to Inman Property Investments LLC, 5 tracts in Rockford, $1,440

• Ronald and Karen Marshall to Charles and Rebecca Martin, 3.331 acres PB 29 38 in Mount Airy, $50

• Chris and Edna Newsom to Michael and Ashley Jenkins, Lot Surry Ridge Estates PB 14 75A South Westfield, $720

• Sage Hill Farms LLC to Michael and Mary Keller, tracts in Elkin, $500

• Terry and Lisa Enterprises LLC to Ivan and Judy Marshall, 0.623 acres Lot 5 Fairfield Section 4 PB 6 127 in Mount Airy, $174

• First Citizens Bank and Trust Company to Jolene Aguilar, Lots 8 and 9 Don Miles and Associates Subdivision PB 7 129 Marsh, $129

• Johnny and Meegan Goins to John and Cynthia Thacker, tract in Mount Airy, $268

• Arnold and Sandra Johnson to Jimmy Deana Beck, 4.45 acres tract 2 Arnold Johnson Subdivision PB 35 53 in Rockford, $40

• Eva Smith to Michael and Regina Dixon, 2 tracts in Mount Airy, $150