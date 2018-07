Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Nathan D Sawyer 32, and Brandy D Quesinberry 31, of Mount Airy, Issued July 26

• Cory L Smith 27, and Amber D Waddle 21, of Galax, Issued July 24

• Gary D Mourett 65, and Robin D Quesinberry 64, of Mount Airy, Issued July 24

• Clayton A Williams 24, and Cayla M Boyer 23, of Mount Airy, Issued July 23

• James J Holt 28, and Amy N Hudson 31, of Pilot Mountain, Issued July 20

• Maurilio Trinidad Rosario 36, and Sandra Garcia Guzman 34, in Elkin, Issued July 20