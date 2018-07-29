In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Horace and Jewel Bondurant to David and Sandra Schultz, Lot 25 Woodbury Subdivision Section 1 PB 11 108 in Mount Airy, $720

• George and Shirli Carson to Ala Investments LLC, 25.016 acres Tract 3 PB 35 71 in Stewarts Creek, $200

• Estate of Charles Henry Key to John and Kayla Westra, Two Tracts in Bryan Township Estate of Charles Henry Key, $230

• Estate of Jimmie M. Taylor to Jason Taylor, 8 acres in Elkin estate of Jimmie M. Taylor 17 E 580, $454

• Bradley and Allison Harris to Jessica Lucas, 3 acres in Stewarts Creek, $300

• Stephanie Sawyers to Tara Hackley, .69 acres in Mount Airy, $174

• Daisy and Kenneth Slate to Charles Hornaday, 3 tracts in Mount Airy, $256

• Robby and Wendy Black to Ricky and Jane Bowman, Tract 6 PB 14 93 South Westfield, $538

• Travis and Alexandria Farley to Jody Payne, Lot No. 22 Valley View Subdivision Phase 2 PB 14 116 in Dobson, $165

• Murray Mcewen to Margaret Desantis, Tract 1 1-40/100 acres and Tract 2 .39 acres Westfield, $233

• Joycelyn Stabler-Tippett to Ronald and Irene Picotte, Lot No. 11 Windsor Park Section 1 PB 11 21 in Dobson, $360

• Nicholas and Paige Stanley to Christopher and Letitia King, Tract 1 0.7 acres and Tract 2 0.145 acres in Elkin, $390

• Maxton and Caroline Beam to Kristopher and Janice Blakeney, Tract 1 30.571 acres PB 26 175 and Tract 2 1.033 acres in Eldora, $680

• Jonah Buelin to Korey Buelin, 40,000 Square Feet in Eldora, $240

• Lori and Ronald Carlton to Louvanica Miller, 0.747 acres Tract 2 PB 35 75 in Eldora, $17

• Charles and Joyce Watson to Kathy Ancho, Tract in Shoals, $17

• Mildred Wall to Pattie Wall, Unit No. 78 Pilot Echo Condominiums BK 1 94-97 in Pilot Mountain, $375

• Vivian Parker to Mark and Tiffany Slater, 1.336 acres Lot Four Surrey Ridge Estate PB 14 75 in South Westfield, $39

• Marc Pumerantz to Sheila Storms, 0.34 acres in Mount Airy, $256

•