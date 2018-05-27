Shoals students graduate from DARE program

SHOALS — Shoals Elementary School fifth-grade students recently participated in the 2017-2018 DARE graduation.

The fifth-graders there have met with Deputy Eric Latza from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office over the past semester to learn skills to help them with real life situations when it comes to drugs, alcohol and tobacco use, the school said.

”The students learn the harmful effects of drugs, alcohol and tobacco in hopes they will never begin to use the products. They also learn how to prevent and report bullying and learn a model to help them make good decisions in life,” the school said.

After the graduation the students and their families celebrated with refreshments.

Students Taylore Hill, Luke Hutchens, and Jackson Key receiving their DARE graduation certificates. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0188.jpg Students Taylore Hill, Luke Hutchens, and Jackson Key receiving their DARE graduation certificates. Submitted photo Shoals Elementary School fifth-graders Taymond McGee and Hayden Douglas smile for the camera while showing off their DARE graduation certificates. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0218.jpg Shoals Elementary School fifth-graders Taymond McGee and Hayden Douglas smile for the camera while showing off their DARE graduation certificates. Submitted photo Shoals Elementary School fifth-grade DARE graduates, along with teachers Meredith Tedder and Summer Kreeger’s and Surry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Latza​. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_20180430_131543-1-222.jpg Shoals Elementary School fifth-grade DARE graduates, along with teachers Meredith Tedder and Summer Kreeger’s and Surry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Latza​. Submitted photo