Marriages

The following marriage license was issued in Surry County:

• Justin E. Snow 33, of Dobson and Kristi L Stoker, 35 of Elkin, Issued May 24

• Jerry E. Hudson Jr. 49, of Siler City and Cyenthia R. Barker 45, of Archdale, Issued May 24

• Robert S. Corbin 51, and Leigh A. Pruitt 42, of Mount Airy, Issued May 24

• Jordan I. Crowson 21, of Pilot Mountain and Michelle O. Rutherford 19, Ararat, Issued May 23

• Joshua M. Mcknight 29, and Sarah E. Haldaway 28, of Dobson, Issued May 23

• Howard O. Wall 59, of Ararat, and Joy A. Cannoy 70, of Mount Airy, Issued May 23

• Matthew B. Hansberry 38, and Denielle-Jacqueline M. Stritch 31, of Bridgeport, Issued May 23

• Kenneth G. Branch 52, and Teresa D. Dillow 38, of Mount Airy, Issued May 22

• James A. Beane 29, of Pilot Mountain and Kaitlin M. Kidd 22, of Dobson, Issued May 22

• Benjamin V. Mull 67, and Clara M. Seaver 69, of Mount Airy, Issued May 21

• Brian W. Emlinger 49, and Marian D. Key 54, of Mount Airy, Issued May 21

• Vernon J. Bunker 56, and Wendy M. Johnson 43, of Mount Airy, Issued May 21

• George M. Kelleher 49, and Kimberlee M. Chavis 38, of Mount Airy, Issued May 21

• Dalton S. Nieft 23, and Kimberly E. Freeman 24, of Mount Airy, Issued May 18

• Jonathan D. Smith 28, and Shianne M. Bowers 22, of Mount Airy, Issued May 18

• Ricky L Bowman 70, and Rachel A. Bolen 67, of Beaver, Issued May 18