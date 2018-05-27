In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Gary and Diane Felts to Samantha Jones, 1.005 acres 43.778.89 square feet in Stewarts Creek, $20

• Horacio and Ashley Naranjo to Bradley Murray, Lot 7 Knobby Top Development PB 9 60 and 11 77 in Mount Airy, $170

• Sarah and Neil Townsend to Gary Wilson, Tract 1 2.021 acres PB 25 71 and Tract 2 3.428 acres PB 25 98 in Elkin, $280

• Nancy and William Simmons to Keith and Melissa Hooker, 7.73 acres in Westfield, $80

• City of Mount Airy to Steel Buildings and Structures Inc, 44.286 acres lot 1 Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park subdivision PB 35 40-42 in Mount Airy, $669

• Joey and Shannon Collins to J and E Properties of NC LLC, 0.774 acres PB 12 174 in Dobson, $254

• Jimmy and Shelby Fowler to Charles and Karen Mickey, 0.943 acres in PB 24 15 in Mount Airy, $320

• Andrew Frye to Antonio Hernansez, 10.01 acres in Eldora, $300

• Jeffrey and Bridget Gammons to Thomas and Vickie Mong, 5 acres PB 19 156 in Stewarts Creek, $231

• Becky Gordon to D and G Group Properties LLC, 0.58 acres PB 23 182 in Mount Airy, $680

• Eric and Tracie Puckett to Amanda Issacs, 0.39 acres in Mount Airy, $260

• Bill Norman Construction Inc to Nancy Surratt, Unit17B PB 1 371-374 Greystone Condominium in Mount Airy, $500

• Rodney Bledsoe to Genesis Dowd, Lot 18 Section Snow Hill Development PB 7 60 in Dobson, $210

• Theresa Moore to John and Kayla Nixon, Lots 66-68 Block A Crestwood Acres Subdivision PB 19 147-148 in Pilot Mountain, $373

• Jonathan and Lori Moss to Spencer and Amber Dulaney, 0.612 acres Lot Reeves Woods Subdivision PB 7 43 in Mount Airy, $184

• Lou and Steve Quentin to South on South LLC, Portion of Lot 13 and Lots 14-15 Fair View Heights PB 1 215 in Mount Airy, $166

• Daniel and Pamela Smith to Jan and Teresa Reid, 1.548 acres in Pilot Mountain, $530

• Rita Smith to Cynthia Horn, Unit A Franklin View Condominiums BK 1 117-120 in Mount Airy, $144

• Robert and Donna Basler to Amado Perez, 2.36 acres tract 14 Red Hill Creek Estates Phase 3 PB 19 91 in Franklin, $34

• Estate of Lester Ray Taylor to Jose Nunes, Tract 1 2.66 acres and Tract 2 2.215 acres Eldora estate of Lester Ray Taylor 18E278, $60

• John and Amanda Heath to Neil and Sarah Townsend, 0.364 acres lot 13 Westover Park Subdivision PB 4 11 Elkin 315 Hillcrest Drive $310

• Joseph and Amy Shaw to Stephen and Mary Watson, Lots 12-15 Block A Haymore Development in Mount Airy, $50

• Harold and Penny Snow to Steve and Leslie Utt Irrevocable Trust, 3 acres in Elkin, $56