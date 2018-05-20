Posted on by

Marriages


Compiled - By Robert Heath

The following marriage license was issued in Surry County:

• Zachary W Ellis 25, and Abby R Mcbride 25, of Mount Airy, Issued May 17

• Jacob B Davis 25, of Pilot Mountain, and Kaylin A Haymore 25, of Mount Airy, Issued May 16

• Jackson Diaz-Cobo 28, and Heather N L 29, of North Richland Hills, Issued May 16

• Brandon T Holder 25, and Megan K Herrington 24, of King, Issued May 14

• Logan D Minton 23, of Jonesville, and Stephanie J Prim 22, of State Road, Issued May 14

• Rauscel A Nunez Escobar 19, of Winston Salem and Alondra Delgado-Gonzalez 19, of Mount Airy. Issued May 14

•Colton R Bruner 20, and Carley R Elliot 19, of Pilot Mountain, Issued May 14

• Mark K Mayes 57, and Teresa K Ruchardson 52, of Sparta, Issued May 11

• Roger D Venable 37, and Cori E Ray 33, of Winston-Salem, Issued May 10

