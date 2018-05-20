In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Joy and Mark Featherston to James Smith, Tract One 13.42 Acres Tract Two 23.51 acres and Tract Three 10.62 acres PB 32 in Pilot Mountain, $483

• Drew and Lauren Nowlin to David and Tara Brinkley, Unit 3-I Renfro Lofts Condominiums BK 1 150-176 in Mount Airy, $255

• Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Colten Hodges, 5.30 acres in Stewarts Creek, $272

• Lea and Walter Goins to Billy Cox, 0.72 acres in Long Hill, $20

• Garrett and Gloria Cribbs to Darryle and Elizabeth Sterner, Tract one lot 42 Section 6 Stoney Ridge Acres PB 11 166 and Tract 2 0.655 acres Portion Lot 44 Section 7 PB 13 8A in Shoals, $560

• Greystone Condos LLC to Greystone Condo LLC, Condominium Deed With partial assignment of declarant’s rights units 23A and 23B Greyston Condominiums BK 1 342, $30

• Antonio and Destiny Hernandez to Douglas and Judy Driscoll, Lot 38 Greenfield Subdivision PB 7 126 in Mount Airy, $175

• Anthony Koehler to E.D Bray, 0.223 acres in Mount Airy $13

• Anthony Koehler to Richard Watson, Tract in Mount Airy, $370

• Carl Whitlock to Anthony and Vivian France, Lots 16 and 17 Block H Pinehurst Development PB 1 96 in Mount Airy, $12

• Severin E. Anderson and June L. Anderson to Kathy Cobb, Lot 33 Forest Knoll Section 1 PB 6 168 in Stewarts Creek, $252

• Thomas M Beavers, JR. and Mary Ann Beavers Trust to Dallas Beck, 3 acres in Stewarts Creek, $328

• William and Sharon Hewitt to Larry and Susan Smith, 2 tracts in Rockford, $210

• Kevin and Gina Mcbride to CMH Homes Inc, tract in Westfield, $210

• Arthur to Monica Mitchell to Travis Stanley, 18.552 acres in Bryan Township, $76

• MTGLQ Investors, LP to Delarco Inc, Tract, $198

• Beale and Rebecca Sumner to Joy Helms, Unit 12A Greenhill Condominiums BK 1 87-89 in Mount Airy, $295

• Leroy and Amanda Leftwich to Bobby Watson, 0.36 acres in Mount Airy, $116

• Franklin Vestal to Pamela Walker, .38 acre lot 9 Chatham Park Development, $82