Birdhouses, terrariums and fairies on tap at Horne Creek

Horne Creek Living Historical Farm in Pinnacle will be holding a variety of workshops in May, June, July, and August, for people of all ages to enjoy.

Mother’s Day Terrarium Project will be held May 12. from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The cost is $20 plus 7 percent sales tax.

Are you a father looking for a neat gift for your child or children to give their mom on Mother’s Day? This class offers you a chance to make a terrarium for her. Or, are you just someone who loves plants? Young or young at heart, this is going to be a fun workshop. Class size is limited to 25. Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult to assist with project. Advance registration by May 10 is required. Call 336-325-2298 to enroll. Spaces are limited.

Father’s Day Bluebird House Project on June 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The cost is $20 plus 7 percent sales tax. Are you a mother looking for a neat gift for your child or children to give their father on Father’s Day? Or, are you a bird watcher or someone young at heart? Then, sign up to make a bluebird house to set out this summer. Class size is limited to 25. Children age 9 and younger must be accompanied by an adult to assist with project. Registration by June 7 is required. Call 336-325-2298 to enroll

The Fantastical World of Fairy Tales & Houses, July 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The cost is $20 plus 7 percent sales tax. Visit Horne Creek Farm this day to listen 1900-era’s fairy tales. Then, let your imagination take wing as you make your very own fairy house to take home with you. Class is geared toward children, but adults are known to enjoy the class as well, so the class open to all ages. Fee includes a snack for all participants. Advance registration is required. Class size is limited to 30. Children younger than 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult to assist with the project. Call 336-325-2298 by July 12 to enroll.

The Crayon Art Workshop is set for August 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $30 plus 7 percent sales tax. In the early 1900s, cousins Edwin Binney and Harold Smith developed a nontoxic wax crayon. Binney’s wife, Alice, attached the French word for chalk, “craie”, with “ola,” from oily, to form the Crayola brand name. Their first box of crayons was sold for a nickel in 1903. Crayola has added a lot of different products since that time. Workshop is limited to 10 people. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult to attend. Call 336-325-2298 by August 1 to enroll.

Class size is limited for all workshops. For further information or to pre-register, contact Horne Creek Farm at (336) 325-2298.