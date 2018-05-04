In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Ashley Bobbitt to Billy and Tina Allen, Lot 1 section 4 farm subdivision pb 24 182 in stewarts creek, $314

• Estate of Elizabeth C. Branch to William and Shirley Evermon, Lots Section 2 Forest View Development PB 9 81 in Mount Airy Estate of Elizabeth C. Branch File 17 E 703, $500

• Donna Brannock to Justin and Kimberly Snow, Lot 9 Dearon Development Section 2 PB 15 62 in Pilot Mountain, $664

• Kenneth Caviness to Brandon Odell, Lots 1-4 Section A L.P. Wrenn Property PB 3 62 in Mount Airy, $380

• CRV/CVS Investment Property, LLC to J Williams Properties LLC, Tract 1 2.86 acres and Tract 25.34 acres, $436

• Estate of Mildred Slate Glenn to Jimmy and Gayle Reeves, Unit 8A Old Springs Condominiums BK 1 42-47 in Mount Airy Estate of Mildred Slate Glenn File No. 18 E 283, $330

• Holder Family Limited Partnership to Randall and Kala Jenkins, Lot 15 Skyview Development PB 6 180 in Mount Airy, $220

• Arlin and Barbara Sechrist to Ashley Bobbitt, Lot 57 Eugene G Smith Property in Mount Airy, $450

• Gary and Dixie Traylor to James Jackson, Lot 1 2.451 acres and Lot 2 0.550 acres PB 31 115 in Mount Airy, $708

• Philip and Michelle Goble to Adam Culler, 1.62 acres South Westfield, $275

• Susan Haynes to Donald and Susan Holcomb, 2.40 acres in Stewart Creek, $274

• Linda and Gilmer Peele to Clyde Peele, 1.51 acres in Mount Airy, $9

• Cynthia and Jason Worley to John and Ashly Berta, Tract in Mount Airy, $239

• Carl and Pamela Grubb to Tameka and Ricardo Sanchez, Lots 12-15 Block C T.D. Hatcher Land PB 4 34, $180

• Asset Backed Certificates to Antonio and Angelica Castillo, Lot 15 Section 5 Pines Lakes Development PB 7 39 in Mount Airy, $98

• Estate of Faye Jones to James and Angela Goad, 24/100 acres in Mount Airy, $180

• Jack and Aces LLC to Candido Martinez, Lot 7 Wedgewood Subdivision PB 9 124 in Mount Airy, $129

• Karen Kryska to Natasha Spencer, Tract in Bryan Township, $1040

• Terry Lowe to Teresa and James Smith, 4 acres in Stewarts Creek, $12

• Nan’s Inc to Jeffery Fitzgerald, Portion of Lot 35 PB 5 46 in Dobson, $200

• Stephen Payne to Martin Flores, 1.147 acres in Stewarts Creek, $80

• John and Tammy Smith to Andre and Hannah Lima, Lot 49 Section 1-B Saxon Woods Subdivision PB 7 86 and 87 in Pilot Mountain, $21

• Estate of Beulah Holyfield Tucker to Lora V. Arrington, Tract 1 0251 acres and Tract 2 1.5 acres Rockford Estate File 12 E 580, $106