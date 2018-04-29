Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Joseph E. Sikes 31, and Olivia C. Byerly 38, of Elkin, Issued April 24

– Mitchell L. Slate 22, of Mount Airy and Courtney B Pruitt 23, of Ararat, Issued April 24

– Ricky D. Culler 53, of Meadows of Dan and Patsy M. Hodges 43, of Mount Airy, Issued April 23

– Joshua D. Bingman 34, and Stephanie G. White 31, of Dobson, Issued April 20

– Tanner R. Trivette 26, of Ararat and Amanda L. King 24, of Mount Airy, Issued April 20

– Andy L. Sanchez 26, of Lowgap and Nora N. Cristobal 25, of Dobson, Issued April 20

– Bradley J. Kopp 41, and Crystal G. Edwards 40, of Mount Airy, Issued April 20

– Colby W. Saylor 26, of Roanoke and Areli Valverde-Anorve 23, of Boonville, Issued April 20

– Michael R. Jackson 32, and Kimberly A. Holt 32, of Mount Airy, Issued April 20

– Joshua T. Hazelwood 23, of Patrick Springs and Olivia R. Triplett 26, of Stuart, Issued April 20