In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Estate of Elizabeth C. Branch to Jack Crouse, 1.835 acres PB 35 12 in Dobson, $22

• Toni and Robert Sturgill to Robert Sturgill, lot in Elkin, $80

• Gloria Crissman to John and Jana Elliott, 4.261 acres, $55

• Ching Huang to Meredith Comer, tract in Elkin, $176

• Lilly Baker to Joan Inman, Unit 7A Greenhill Condominiums BK 1 85-86 in Mount Airy, $278

• Sarah and Thomas Crowson to Hope and David Walsh, tract 1 2.69 acres Lot 2 and tract 2 0.65 acres PB 4 69 and PB 26 114 in Pilot Mountain, $662

• Estate of Thomas Clifton Deborde to Raymond Parker, 2 Tracts 2.5 acres 229 Oakland Dr. Elkin estate of Thomas Clifton Deborde, $55

• Amanda Graham to Dennis Tolbert, 10.000 acres in Dobson, $204

• Jacob and Mary Key to Katie and William Zimmerman, 0.691 acres lot 4 block A Dutchman Creek Subdivision PB 4 133 in Elkin, $450

• David and Natha Short to Douglas and Robin Short , tract 2 1.165 acres PB 23 80 in Mount Airy, $1

• Thomas and Bonnie Whitt to Timothy and Kayla Marion, tract 2 PB 23 44 in Eldora, $99

• Estate of Tilford L. Brunner to J&K Property Investors LLC, Lot 32 Section 3 Trotter Place Subdivision PB 12 42, $150

• Sherman and Deborah Davis to Mario Moreno, 0.521 acres Lot 1 Section 1 Snow Hill Subdivision B 7 60 in Dobson, $226

• J&K Property Investors LLC to Spear Properties Management LLC, Lot 32 Section 3 Trotter Place Subdivision PB 12 42 508 Lynchburg Road, $210

• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Guadalupe Castillo, tract in Mount Airy, $44

• Bobby Goad to Donald Wright, Tract South Westfield, $220