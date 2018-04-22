SCC employees help clean up highway

Surry Community College’s first ever Adopt-A-Highway trash pickup day was a success, the school said.
A group of 13 faculty and staff members were led by Randy Rogers, director of Facilities at Surry Community College, in the effort recently. After completing a brief safety training session, the groups headed out to clean up a two-mile section of Highway 601 from Cody Trail to Collins Road.
Employees collected 39 bags of trash, and the Surry Community College Foundation received $3 per bag from the Surry County Litter Campaign totaling $117.
Surry Community College employees collected 39 bags of trash during the college’s first ever Adopt-A-Highway trash pickup. Those who took part are, from left, Terry Shelton, Randy Rogers, Keith Terry, Danielle Kessler, Norma Goins, Jamie Abernathy, Kathleen Fowler, Gail Hodges. Not pictured are David Wright, Jami Woods, Marion Venable, Shane Fowler, Rebekah Tilley, Melissa Atkinson.