SCC employees help clean up highway

Surry Community College’s first ever Adopt-A-Highway trash pickup day was a success, the school said.

A group of 13 faculty and staff members were led by Randy Rogers, director of Facilities at Surry Community College, in the effort recently. After completing a brief safety training session, the groups headed out to clean up a two-mile section of Highway 601 from Cody Trail to Collins Road.

Employees collected 39 bags of trash, and the Surry Community College Foundation received $3 per bag from the Surry County Litter Campaign totaling $117.