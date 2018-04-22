Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Brittne A. Glidewell 20, and Alexandria N. Palacios 21, of Mount Airy, issued April 19

– Nathan L. Holder 20, and Nakota J. Chandler 19, of Mount Airy, issued April 19

– Jaysen L. Bolatto 20, and Hali L. Morgan 20, of Lowgap, issued April 18

– Alex W. Maldonado Ayala 29, and Ednita J. Irzarry Castro 33, of Mount Airy, issued April 16

– Angel D. Burgos Rivas 24, and Kristal F. Rodriguez Quinones 22, of Mount Airy, issued April 16

– Brandon E. Adams 24, of Boonville and Megan R. Harris 26, of State Road, issued April 16

– William A. Ratley 25, and Mary G. Harris 27, of State Road, issued April 13

– Fred E. Parker III 24, and Audrey N. Musgrove 23, of Mount Airy, issued April 13

– Gabriel A. Sites 23, of Harrisburg and Lauren B McMillian 24, of Mount Airy, issued April 13