In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Jennifer Culbreath to Eric Jones, Tract in Mount Airy, $192

• Stephen Post to Andrea and Jonathan Brown, Tract 1.82 acres and Tract 2 10 Acres in Franklin, $330

• Jennie Lowry to Greenfront Properties LLC, 4 Tracts in Mount Airy, $350

• Christine Hawks to Larry and Danny Sumner, Lots 22 and 23 Johnstown Section B in Mount Airy, $36

• Delonda Medley to Anthony and Carol Morris, Lot 8 The Farm Subdivision PB 7 113 in Stewarts Creek, $181

• Lola and Wade Baker to Wayne Baker, 11.791 acres in Shoals, $143

• Betty Crim to Terry and Ronnie Smith, 1.077 acres, $16

• Randy Fox to Gomo Properties LLC, Lot in Mount Airy, $40

• Frances Gillespie to John Gillespie, 5 Tracts, $100

• Sarah Stevens to Randy and Debra Brown, 1.369 acres in Pilot Mountain, $197

• NN*G Properties L.C. to Gomo Properties LLC, 2 Tracts in Mount Airy, $70

• James and Anna Petelle to George and Pamela Frye, Unit 1-A Renfro Lofts Condominiums BK 1 150-176 in Mount Airy, $296

• Estate of Enneth B Earnest to Jonathan Spurlin, .44 Acres Portion Lots 16 and 17 Grady Cooper Jr Development PB 6 16 Kenneth Earnest Estate 12 E 675 in Dobson, $210

• Teresa and Stevie Mccrary to Bobby Arrington, Lot 15 Fairway Heights Subdivision Section 1 Block A PB 9 100 Stewarts Creek $138

• Rebecca and Jerry Sheets to Amber and Chadwick Casstevens, Tracts Lots 98 – 103 R.R Gwyn Et.Al Subdivision PB 3 31 in Mount Airy, $420