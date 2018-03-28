Food Lion donates to soup kitchen

Feeding Friends Soup Kitchen of First Baptist Church has received $2,800 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. The soup kitchen will use the gift to buy food for the meals it serves to hungry people every Thursday night in the fellowship hall of the church.

“We very much appreciate the generous gift that Food Lion has given us. It will be a big help as we purchase the food we need to provide a good, hot meal every Thursday evening to anyone in the Mount Airy area who wants to come,” said Martha Morgan.

Feeding Friends Soup Kitchen has been in operation since 2003 with the goal of providing healthy meals to families and individuals in a safe, inviting place. Other churches and individual volunteers join with First Baptist to provide an effective community ministry.

These volunteers seek to feed more than hungry stomachs as they provide food, love and friendship. Many who come are regulars who have been involved for years while new people come arrive all the time.

“In a time when food costs are high, the gift from Food Lion is extremely welcome and will be put to good use,” the program said.