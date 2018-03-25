Realtors meet at Ridgecrest

The Surry Regional Association of Realtors met on March 15 at noon at Ridgecrest for the group’s monthly meeting.

A meal was enjoyed by the membership with business conducted by board President Jennifer Sammons and a short quiz on relevant real estate information.

The guest speaker for the event was Connie Hamlin, Life Style advisor at Ridgecrest, who was informative on what the facility there offers. A tour of the facility concluded the meeting.