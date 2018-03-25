Realtors meet at Ridgecrest

The Surry Regional Association of Realtors met on March 15 at noon at Ridgecrest for the group’s monthly meeting.
A meal was enjoyed by the membership with business conducted by board President Jennifer Sammons and a short quiz on relevant real estate information.
The guest speaker for the event was Connie Hamlin, Life Style advisor at Ridgecrest, who was informative on what the facility there offers. A tour of the facility concluded the meeting.
Pictured here are Surry Regional Association of Realtors members Steve Yokeley, Sheila Vernon, Jennifer Sammons, Maggie Cockerham, Linda Vernon of Ridgecrest, and Renae Shaffer, in the Ridgecrest model unit.