Gentry claims Battle of Books title

Gentry Middle School both hosted the district middle school Battle of the Books competition earlier this month, and won the event, qualifying to advance to the regional competition on April 12 in Yadkin County.

Central Middle, Gentry Middle, Meadowview Magnet Middle, and Pilot Mountain Middle all participated in the Surry County competition.

Each team is required to have at least six members but can have as many as twelve. A total of 40 students were involved in the competition. These students read books from a list established by the state Battle of the Books committee, and then compete in quiz-bowl-style tournaments to test their knowledge of these books.

At the conclusion of the competition, Gentry Middle School was declared the winner with 146 points, edging out Central Middle School, which recorded 145 points.

Gentry Middle School will advance to the regional competition on April 12. Yadkin County Schools will host this year’s regional event.

Jenny Alyn Key, assistant principal at Gentry Middle, organized the Battle of the Book event for the district. Other elementary and middle school assistant principals served as moderators, judges, timekeepers, and scorekeepers.

“In Surry County Schools, we are always excited about students reading good books. The teams spend many hours reading and discussing the books and having mock competitions. Their dedication is unwavering as they meet during the summer, after-school, or on Sundays,” said Sonia Dickerson, director of Library Media Programs. “It is a great ‘sport’ for avid readers.”

The North Carolina School Library Media Association sponsors the Battle of the Books program for students, aimed at promoting a love of reading and familiarity with the best in literature for young people.