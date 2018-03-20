Meadowview Magnet receives national recognition

Meadowview Magnet was recently recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing what the school termed “broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Gateway.”

It is one of 110 middle schools across the United States to receive this honor and one of two recognized this year in North Carolina. Project Lead The Way is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of K-12 students and teachers in more than 10,500 schools across the U.S.

“STEM opportunities at Meadowview Magnet are unique by having two PLTW teachers,” said Dr. Matthew White, assistant principal at the school. He was referring to the school’s focus on the science, technology, engineering and math program, commonly referred to as STEM.

”I am extremely proud of the foundational work completed by Mrs. Tammy Taylor and Mr. Joe Whisnant, our PLTW teachers, in developing and growing our PLTW program here at Meadowview Magnet,” he said.

The Project Lead The Way Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their Project Lead The Way programs. To be eligible for the designation, Meadowview Magnet had to meet the following criteria:

• Offer at least one Project Lead The Way Gateway unit at each grade level;

• Have more than 50 percent of the student body participating during the 2016-17 school year;

• Have 25 percent of students advancing to high school participate in two or more units.

Through Project Lead The Way programs, “students develop STEM knowledge as well as in-demand, transportable skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take,” the school said. “PLTW Gateway empowers students to lead their own discovery and uncover a range of paths and possibilities they can look forward to in high school and beyond.”

“It is a great honor to recognize Meadowview Magnet for their commitment to students,” said Vince Bertram, president and CEO of Project Lead The Way. “They are a model for what school should look like, and they should be very proud of ensuring students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

“This recognition highlights our commitment to offering STEM education to our students,” said principal Shelley Goins. “Through their PLTW courses, students have the option to complete six different PLTW units with a wide variety of content ranging from medical detectives to flight and space incorporating both STEM and career learning programs.”

For more information on Meadowview Magnet’s Project Lead The Way Gateway program or to set up a school visit, contact Goins at 336-789-0276.