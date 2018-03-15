Copeland celebrates reading

Pre-kindergarten students at Copeland Elementary School recently celebrated Read Across America Day by dressing up as the Sr. Seuss figure, The Cat in the Hat. Here, Silas Boyette, Daleyaza Cruz-Nava, Sofia Ramos Hernandez, and Gracie Snow show off their costumes.​

Copeland Elementary School pre-kindergarten students Easton Bingman, Riley Wall, Daxton Niten, and Ferit Cruz Rodriguez are dressed as the Cat in the Hat as they celebrate Read Across America Day.