Hospital holding medicine drop-off

Northern Hospital of Surry County, in conjunction with the Mount Airy Police Department, is hosting a Medication Take Back Event on Wednesday, March 21.

The drop-off times are from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The extended event times allow for folks to swing by on their lunch hour or on their home wayfrom picking up the kids at school,” the hospital said in announcing the take-back.

The effort is one of a number of medicine take-back operations put on by the hospital, the police department, and other area agencies as a way to combat the growing opiod crisis in the community.

Local EMS and health officials have said a large percentage of opiods that are abused come from unused drugs kept in the home by people who do not finish a full course of use prescribed by a doctor. The medicine take-back effort is aimed at getting those drugs off the street, so they can be disposed of properly.

“We are accepting unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medicines, no liquids please,” the hospital said. “Anyone who drops off medications will receive a coupon from Chick-Fil-A, thanks to Chick-Fil-A here in Mount Airy, and a small giveaway from the hospital.

“Additionally, we will have on hand some new medication lock boxes that are being provided by the new ‘Lock Your Meds’ initiative and also some really amazing new bags that dissolve your medications and allow for safe disposal.”

The drop-off tent will be set up in front of the hospital along the patient discharge driveway which will allow drivers to pull in, drop off, then pull right back onto to Rockford Street.

“We want to make it a quick, simple process for those willing to bring in medications,” hospital spokesperson Ashly Lancaster said.